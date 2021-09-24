What Happens If You End Up Maxing Out a Credit Card?

After you max out your card, there could be a variety of consequences. First, you won't be allowed to charge anything else to the card. If you max out your card and don’t pay the balance before finance charges are applied to it, you could be charged a high amount of interest, unless you have a 0 percent APR card. Depending on your issuer and the terms of your card contract, you might face additional fees for exceeding your limit. In some cases, your credit score might drop.