Applying for a Credit Card at 18? Key Points to Consider

Secured credit cards are another way to start building your credit if you have a minimal credit history. They're backed by a cash deposit, which is equal to your credit limit. If you're approved for a secured credit card and deposit $300, your credit limit will also be $300. What's great about secured cards is that if you pay your bills on time, you will get your deposit back. If you don't pay your bill, the card issuer can bill the money from the account automatically because of the deposit.