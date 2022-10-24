Market Realist
Don't Forget to Consider Sign-On Bonuses When Shopping for a Credit Card

When it comes to financial products like credit cards, you want to get the most bang for your buck. In the case of credit cards, companies can draw customers through benefits like sign-on bonuses and cash-back programs.

Just as banks offer sign-on bonuses, we’ve got some of the best sign-on bonuses for new credit cards today.

Be sure that you can meet any minimum spending requirement in the given time period (and pay the bill in full). Also, check what form bonuses take — cash back, travel points, or other benefits, and they must outweigh the annual fee.

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card

amazon prime rewards visa
Source: Amazon

You have to be an Amazon Prime member to get this card, but there isn't a minimum spending requirement to get the sign-up bonus of a $100 Amazon.com gift card. Its best rewards beyond that are 5 percent cash back from Amazon and Whole Foods, plus 2 percent back on gas stations, restaurants, and drugstores.

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

capital one
Source: Wikimedia Commons

Capital One offers several rewards cards with nice sign-on bonuses.

The Capital One Venture Rewards card has a $95 annual fee. Your sign-up bonus is 75,000 bonus miles after spending at least $4,000 in the first three months of the account’s opening. CNBC estimates this is worth about $750 in travel rewards, and the card brings other travel benefits like 5x miles on hotels and rental cars.

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

For a no-frills rewards credit card, the Capital One SavorOne offers a $200 bonus after spending just $500 in the first three months. With no annual fee and 3 percent cash back rewards on common expenses like grocery stores, dining and entertainment, and streaming services, it’s a great basic card.

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

Another from Capital One with no annual fee, the Quicksilver offers 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases. Your sign-on bonus is $200 after meeting the $500 minimum spend in three months.

Chase Sapphire Preferred Card

chase sapphire preferred card
Source: CHASE

Another fairly travel-focused rewards card is the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card. Like the Capital One Venture card, your minimum spend is $4,000 in three months to receive the bonus: 60,000 bonus points. Chase says it’s worth $750 when redeemed through Chase Ultimate Rewards.

Chase Freedom Flex

The Chase Freedom Flex card gives you $200 cash back after spending $500 in the first three months, with no annual fee. Get 5 percent cash back on grocery purchases up to $12,000 the first year.

Citi Premier Card

The Citi Premier Card offers 80,000 in ThankYou Points and a $95 annual fee. You have to spend at least $4,000 in the first three months, and the points are worth $800 in gift cards. Another bonus is the annual $100 discount off a $500 hotel stay.

Other credit cards with at least a $200 sign-on bonus, after requirements:

  • U.S. Bank Cash + Visa Signature Card

  • Citi Double Cash Card

  • Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card

  • Wells Fargo Active Cash Card

  • Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express — $250 bonus

