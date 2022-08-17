Amex Gold vs. Chase Sapphire Preferred — Comparing Mid-Tier Luxury Cards

When it comes to food, the Gold Card has the advantage, as it offers more different types of rewards. The Chase Sapphire Preferred offers 3x on dining in and out, delivery, and takeout. However, Amex Gold offers 4x on those activities, along with the same amount of extra points for shopping at U.S. supermarkets up to $25,000 in a calendar year, then switches to 1x points for the rest of the year. Gold cardholders also earn up to $120 in both Uber Cash and dining credits annually.