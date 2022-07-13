Are Chase Points Worth More Than Amex Points?

Amex's Platinum card, which earns you American Express Membership Rewards., has an annual fee of $695. You can pay with the reward points at checkout at various merchants, including Amazon. You may also redeem the points for gift cards for goods through the Amex website. Another option is to redeem the points for travel credit through Uber or Amex’s partner airlines, which include Air France, Emirates, Delta, JetBlue, British Airways, and Hawaii Airlines.