Waiting For Your 2022 Tax Refund? Here’s When It Will Come

Waiting For Your 2022 Tax Refund? Here’s When It Will ComeBy Jennifer Farrington
Jan. 28 2022, Published 5:52 a.m. ET
The 2022 tax filing season officially began on Jan. 24, 2022, when the IRS began accepting and processing 2021 tax returns. The agency was forced to push back the start of the tax season into February, and many are concerned about when they'll get their 2022 tax refund.
Although the IRS said it was still working on processing 2020 tax returns that were filed after April 2021, the agency has been working diligently to ensure the 2022 tax filing season runs as smoothly as possible. So, if you’re expecting a refund this year and want to know when you’ll receive it, we’ve got some insight into when it may arrive.
When will the IRS start issuing tax refunds in 2022?
The IRS says that it generally issues refunds within 21 days from the date your return is accepted. According to CPA Practice Advisor, the IRS typically begins accepting returns one to three days from the day you submit your completed return.
When the IRS accepts your 2021 tax return, it simply means you’ve passed the initial inspection and your return is on its way to being approved. If your return isn’t flagged for an error or another reason for the IRS to reject it, you could receive your refund within 21 days after the IRS accepts it.
Estimated dates for when you might receive your tax refund from the IRS in 2022
CPA Practice Advisor has put together a table with projected dates for when the IRS will issue 2022 tax refunds. You’ll find this table below. Of course, these dates aren't set in stone and could change if the IRS runs into processing issues or you’re claiming a credit for which the IRS cannot issue a refund until mid-February.
|IRS acceptance date (e-filed)
|Estimated direct deposit date
|Jan. 24, 2022
|Jan. 31, 2022
|Jan. 31, 2022
|Feb. 11, 2022
|Feb. 7, 2022
|Feb. 18, 2022
|Feb. 14, 2022
|Feb. 25, 2022
|Feb. 21, 2022
|March 4, 2022
|Feb. 28, 2022
|March 11, 2022
|March 7, 2022
|March 18, 2022
|March 14, 2022
|March 25, 2022
|March 21, 2022
|April 1, 2022
|March 28, 2022
|April 8, 2022
Projected 2022 tax refund dates for late filers
|IRS acceptance date (e-filed)
|Estimated direct deposit date
|April 4, 2022
|April 15, 2022
|April 11, 2022
|April 22, 2022
|April 18, 2022
|April 29, 2022
|April 25, 2022
|May 6, 2022
|May 2, 2022
|May 13, 2022
|May 9, 2022
|May 20, 2022
|May 16, 2022
|May 27, 2022
|May 23, 2022
|June 4, 2022
If you elect to have your 2022 tax refund mailed rather than direct deposited, you'll likely receive it a week later than the dates shown in the tables above. And if you qualify to claim the CTC (child tax credit) or the EITC (earned income tax credit), the IRS says it cannot begin issuing refunds until mid-Feb.
As these credits tend to be widely abused by taxpayers, the IRS needs more time to assess tax returns that involve them. Should you claim the CTC or EITC on your 2021 tax return and file early, you may experience a longer wait time (beyond 21 days) until the IRS is legally able to begin issuing refunds for these credits.
Tips to speed up the delivery of your 2022 tax refund
The U.S. economy still hasn’t repaired itself from the damage the COVID-19 pandemic has caused, though it has improved. As of Dec. 2021, there were still an estimated 6.3 million people unemployed in the U.S. Based on that figure, it's easy to understand why so many people are anxiously waiting for the IRS to issue them their 2021 tax refund.
If you want to avoid having your tax refund delayed any longer than it needs to be, consider these tips:
- File your taxes electronically.
- Choose to have your refund directly deposited into your bank account.
- Check your return for errors or incorrect figures.
- Get your taxes filed before March, as this often marks the peak of the tax season.
- Apply for a 2022 tax refund loan advance.
Many tax preparation companies, including H&R Block, offer taxpayers the option to apply for a refund advance loan. If you’re approved, H&R Block says it will give you access to a loan of up to $3,500 the day you file your taxes. TurboTax, on the other hand, says it will issue filers an advance based on their refund total once their return has been accepted by the IRS. If you don’t want to wait for the IRS to process your 2021 tax return, you might consider applying for a refund advance.