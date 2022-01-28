Waiting For Your 2022 Tax Refund? Here’s When It Will Come

Many tax preparation companies, including H&R Block, offer taxpayers the option to apply for a refund advance loan. If you’re approved, H&R Block says it will give you access to a loan of up to $3,500 the day you file your taxes. TurboTax, on the other hand, says it will issue filers an advance based on their refund total once their return has been accepted by the IRS. If you don’t want to wait for the IRS to process your 2021 tax return, you might consider applying for a refund advance.