When the IRS Accepts Your Tax Return, Does It Mean It's Been Approved?

If the IRS accepts and approves your tax return, the agency says it typically issues refunds within 21 days. If your refund includes the CTC or EITC (earned income tax credit), the IRS says it won’t begin issuing refunds for these types of tax returns until mid-February. This means even if you file on Jan. 24, 2022, you may have to wait more than 21 days before receiving your refund. Also, the IRS can experience technical issues, like it did in 2021 with its Where’s My Refund tool.