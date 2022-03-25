What’s an “IRS TREAS 310” Tax Refund, and Why Did You Get One?

When you file your income tax return, you estimate the refund (if any) due from the IRS to you. However, in some cases, the amount might be lower or higher than your calculations. About 75 percent of U.S. filers get an annual tax refund from the IRS, and according to the agency, the average 2020 tax refund was $2,800. As of March 22, 2022, the IRS had sent out more than 45 million tax refunds.