How Are Social Security Numbers Assigned? All About the 9-Digit Number

The SSA (Social Security Administration) issues the nine-digit SSN (social security number) to U.S. citizens, permanent residents, and temporary residents. The SSA is an independent agency of the U.S. government. SSNs started as a way for the SSA to track individuals. Now, the numbers have become a form of national identification used for many purposes, including taxation. The numbers are also used for tracking individuals’ lifetime earnings, tracking the number of years they have worked, and calculating social security benefits.