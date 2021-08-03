How to Get an Unrestricted Social Security Card in the U.S.

In case you weren’t aware, the SSA ( Social Security Administration ) issues three types of Social Security cards . One type, the only Social Security card that is unrestricted, is issued to U.S. citizens and people lawfully admitted to the U.S. on a permanent basis, the SSA explains on its website .

The second type of Social Security card is issued to people lawfully admitted to the U.S. on a temporary basis who have DHS authorization to work.

The third is type of Social Security card is issued to people from other countries who “are lawfully admitted to the United States without work authorization from DHS, but have a valid non-work reason for needing a Social Security number; or need a number because of a federal law requiring a Social Security number to get a benefit or service,” according to the SSA.

What is the difference between a restricted Social Security card and an unrestricted one?

The Social Security Administration issues restricted Social Security Cards to individuals lawfully admitted to the U.S. on a temporary basis, according to the USCIS (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services).

Restricted cards are stamped with the restrictions “Valid For Work Only With DHS Authorization,” “Valid For Work Only With INS Authorization,” or “Not Valid For Employment,” according to the USCIS. These cards can't be used for Form 1-9, but employees can provide a different document from List C or a document from List A instead, if applicable.

