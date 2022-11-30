These States Continue to Give Inflation Relief Checks — See If You Qualify
As inflation soared to over 9 percent in June 2022, an all-time 12-month high since 1981, Americans tightened their budgets. To help ease residents' financial burdens, a number of states have been giving inflation relief checks this year.
Most states are funding these inflation relief checks through a budget surplus, or leftover funds from state revenues. There are relief checks targeting people of certain income levels, those with disabilities, families with children, and other categories. Here’s how to know if you qualify for an inflation relief check.
California Began Sending Inflation Relief Checks in October
The state of California started issuing its inflation relief checks in October 2022. These are technically tax refunds that return about $9.5 billion to California residents. Single taxpayers get $350 if they earn below $75,000 a year, and check amounts taper based on higher income.
Minnesota Residents Could Receive “Walz Checks”
Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota campaigned partly on the concept of using part of the state's $9 billion surplus for inflation relief checks or “Walz checks.” However, the measure hasn’t been approved in the state yet.
Some Residents in Georgia Got a One-Time Refund
The state of Georgia gave a one-time refund to residents with a tax liability for 2020 if they filed returns in 2020 and 2021. Checks were $250 for individuals, $500 for couples, and $375 for heads of household.
Delaware Sent Out $300 Relief Checks
Delaware gave $300 relief checks to those who filed tax returns in 2020 or 2021 and were 18 years old as of Dec. 31, 2021.
Colorado
Colorado sent out $750 in relief checks to those who filed a 2021 tax return by June 30, with checks of $1,500 going to those married filing jointly.
Florida
In July, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the $450 stimulus checks to Florida residents. You must have already been in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program or be caring for children and in the Guardianship Assistance Program.
Hawaii
Residents of Hawaii earning less than $100,000 for individuals or $200,000 for couples filing jointly could receive $300 each (dependents qualify for $300 each too). This went out by Sept. 12. Earning over $100,000 would get you $100 apiece.
Idaho
A state tax surplus in Idaho was turned into bonus checks for residents who filed in 2020 or 2021. The amount was $300 (single), $600 (filing jointly), or 10 percent of income taxes paid in 2020, whichever amount is higher.
Illinois
Illinois residents could receive a small relief check: $50 per individual and $100 per couple filing jointly. Income must have been below $200,000 in 2021 for an individual ($400,000 for a couple). Another $300 for eligible homeowners was offered as well.
Indiana
Stimulus checks for Indiana residents are due to an automatic taxpayer refund law. $125 for singles and $250 for couples was the initial amount, and another round was approved for $200/$400.
Maine
Residents of Maine could receive inflation relief checks of $850 if eligible based on income under $100,000.
Massachusetts
A stimulus check for Massachusetts in 2022 was approved as a tax rebate. It’s based on state law for automatic rebates and will be worth about 13 percent of a person’s tax liability in 2021.
New Jersey
The New Jersey stimulus check in 2022 was worth $500 per child under age six through the Middle Class Tax Rebate program.
New Mexico
Rebates of $500 were sent to 2021 New Mexico filers in July, with a second round of the same in August 2022.
Other states have given inflation relief or tax rebates.
New York: property tax rebates if qualified for 2022 School Tax Relief
Pennsylvania: one-time tax rebate for low-income homeowners (Dec. 31 is the deadline to apply)
South Carolina: rebates worth up to $700 to be sent by Dec. 31
Virginia: one-time rebate of $250 (single) or $500 (joint)