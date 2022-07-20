Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Is Sending Out $450 Relief Checks Per Child

Of the $70 million DeSantis secured for the Freedom First Budget for fatherhood initiatives, $35.5 million will be used to provide families in Florida with a one-time payment of $450 per child. The money is expected to reach nearly 59,000 families. While this is certainly something worth getting excited over, especially if you’re living paycheck to paycheck, there's still some confusion as to who qualifies for this $450 check.