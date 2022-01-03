Living Paycheck to Paycheck Can Be Stressful—Here’s How to Stop

While these companies have allowed consumers to buy the things they need and only pay 25 percent of the total cost upfront, it’s easy to overextend and spend more than you should. For example, let’s say that you make a $200 purchase using the pay-in-four method. While you’ll only have to pay $50 upfront, each of your next three checks will also lose $50, given you purchased at around the same time you get paid.