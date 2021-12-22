Even With Tesla Stock Decline, Elon Musk Has Gotten $93 Billion Richer This Year

And that tweet has Wall Street analysts bemused. “Holding a Twitter poll to sell 10 percent of his stock is another bizarre soap opera that can only happen to one company and one CEO in the world,” Daniel Ives, senior equity research analyst at Wedbush Securities, wrote in a note to clients, according to CNN Business. As Bloomberg reported on Dec. 19, 2021, Tesla stock has dropped by about a quarter since that Twitter poll, taking Tesla’s market value below the trillion-dollar mark.