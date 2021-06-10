Why Senator Elizabeth Warren Is Concerned About Crypto

When it comes to cryptocurrency, not everyone in the public eye is thrilled about its growth as an accepted form of currency. The Senate Banking Committee hearing on June 9 led to a discussion about a potential digital currency approved by the Federal Reserve. There was sharp criticism from some lawmakers about cryptocurrency .

The loudest critical voice in the hearing on June 9 was that of Senator Elizabeth Warren , a Democrat from Massachusetts. Her testimony in the hearing brought up the issues of cryptocurrency safety and integrity. She strongly urged Congress to take action in addressing these problems.

Elizabeth Warren and Bitcoin

Warren has recognized that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have potential benefits. They could be easier and faster for sending money to another person. However, she stated that digital currencies need to be “secure, stable, and accepted everywhere” in order to work, according to Coindesk. While countries like El Salvador are moving to make Bitcoin an official currency, Warren urged caution in the U.S.

Overall, Warren thinks that cryptocurrency needs much more government regulation than it has now. According to Reuters, she listed some of the evils associated with cryptocurrencies like scamming investors and helping criminals. She also criticized Bitcoin for using energy excessively and making the climate crisis worse.

