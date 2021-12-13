Elon Musk’s Upcoming Tax Bill Might Explain His Tesla Stock Sell-Off

Tesla awarded Musk stock options—22.8 million shares at a strike price of $6.24 per share—as part of his compensation plan in 2012. When those options expire in August 2022, Musk will be able to exercise them, but then he’ll have to pay income tax on that gain. CNBC calculated that his combined state and federal tax rate on the options would be 54.1 percent. (With Tesla’s stock price at the time of CNBC’s report, that bill would be more than $15 billion.)