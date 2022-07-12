Inflation Relief Checks Are Coming, Payment Amounts Vary by State

Maine is sending residents $850 each in direct checks in 2022. The inflation relief is aimed at 858,000 residents and the state plans to spend almost $730 million on the program. For singles, their income needs to be less than $100,000 for them to be eligible for the payment. For a family, the income should be less than $200,000, and the total payment works out to $1,700. You’re free to spend the money on anything from groceries to gas and other household expenses.