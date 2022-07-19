Consumers Can Catch a Break From Inflation During Tax-Free Weekends

According to GoBankingRates, Jared Walczak, VP of state projects with the Center for State Tax Policy at the Tax Foundation, said, "State tax holidays tend to be political gimmicks." He added that "states are sitting on surpluses at the same time many taxpayers are struggling under the burden of high inflation." While people can save money on tax-free weekends, Walczak believes they divert attention from permanent tax-relief measures.