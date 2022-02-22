Check Out These Free Wedding Planning Apps Before You Walk Down the Aisle

The Knot pairs its popular wedding-planning website with an “all-in-one” wedding-planning app that lets you browse through wedding ideas, create a registry, organize your checklist, and track your budget. “It really comes into its own with the ability to search through over 250,000 wedding vendors, before contacting them through the app,” Paste observes. “You can enjoy tours of potential wedding venues as well, along with gaining recommendations for flowers and dresses.”