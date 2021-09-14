Intuit Acquires Mailchimp for $12 Billion, Makes Waves in the Industry

Intuit stock, which was valued at $562.61 per share in the Mailchimp payout arrangements, is valued at $565.12 as of mid-day on Sept. 14. INTU stock rose about 2.7 percent on the news.

Experts expect INTU stock to rise at or below market average over the next 12 months, with median estimates up nearly 11 percent during that time. While the Mailchimp acquisition isn't life-changing for Intuit shareholders off the bat, it does suggest the company is diversifying its assets and further penetrating its target market.