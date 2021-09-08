Logo
These Mergers and Acquisitions Are the Biggest in 2021

By

Sep. 8 2021, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

The SPAC bubble may or may not have burst, but mergers and acquisitions aren't slowing down. In fact, this year is poised to be the biggest for M&A deals.

What mergers and acquisitions are leading the charge in 2021 with the highest dollar values? Let's take a peek at the companies raising the bar.

Mergers and acquisitions are on track to break records in 2021.

According to data from Dealogic, this year's M&A deals are poised to beat the record.

Dealogic started tracking M&A values in 1995. In 2015, the global M&A volume hit at least $4.304 trillion, which made it the highest-grossing year on record. It surpassed the previous record from 2007 of $4.296 trillion.

In the first eight months of 2021, the global M&A volume hit $3.6 trillion. During this period, the U.S. contributed a large chunk of that value, providing $1.8 trillion in deals.

With a third of the calendar remaining, this year will likely be the most valuable M&A year of all. If the current pace continues, the global M&A volume for 2021 could easily exceed $5 trillion.

Newly merged TD Synnex is worth nearly $60 billion.

Tech Data and Synnex recently merged to become TD Synnex, worth a collective enterprise value of $60 billion.

Following the merger, TD Synnex has pushed Ingram Micro out of the top spot as the world's largest IT company. After the deal, existing Synnex (NYSE:SNX) shareholders retained 55 percent of the combined company. Investors in Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) received the rest due to the company's prior investment in Tech Data.

Canadian Pacific acquired KCS for $30 billion.

In March, Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) acquired Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for $29 billion.

KSU shares were priced at $253.96 each and shareholders received 0.489 shares of Canadian Pacific plus $90 in cash for each share. The two stocks remain segregated despite the merger of the two railroad entities.

Rogers Communications bought Shaw Communications for $26 billion

The transaction between Canada's biggest cable companies Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) and Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) went through for a massive $26 billion.

In the process, Rogers took on $6 billion of Shaw debt and valued shares at $40.50 a piece. The deal reportedly works to accelerate job growth and 5G rollout in the country.

AerCap Holdings acquired GE Capital Aviation Service for $24 billion

The combined aviation company between AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) and GE Capital Aviation Service amounted to $24 billion.

In the deal, AerCap acquired 100 percent of GE Capital. Meanwhile, GE Capital received 111.5 million newly issued AerCap shares plus $24 billion in cash and $1 billion in AerCap notes or cash.

Cimarex combined with Cabot Oil & Gas for a newly minted $17 billion value

An all-stock deal between Cimarex (NYSE:XEC) and Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) amounted to $17 billion in 2021.

Cabot shareholders retained ownership of 49.5 percent of the combined entity. Cimarex shareholders received the remaining 50.5 percent on a fully diluted basis.

