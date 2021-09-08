These Mergers and Acquisitions Are the Biggest in 2021

The SPAC bubble may or may not have burst, but mergers and acquisitions aren't slowing down. In fact, this year is poised to be the biggest for M&A deals .

What mergers and acquisitions are leading the charge in 2021 with the highest dollar values? Let's take a peek at the companies raising the bar.

Mergers and acquisitions are on track to break records in 2021.

According to data from Dealogic, this year's M&A deals are poised to beat the record.

Article continues below advertisement

Dealogic started tracking M&A values in 1995. In 2015, the global M&A volume hit at least $4.304 trillion, which made it the highest-grossing year on record. It surpassed the previous record from 2007 of $4.296 trillion.

In the first eight months of 2021, the global M&A volume hit $3.6 trillion. During this period, the U.S. contributed a large chunk of that value, providing $1.8 trillion in deals.

Article continues below advertisement