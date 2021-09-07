Arqit Quantum’s Stock Forecast After the CENH Merger Looks Solid

No analysts cover Arqit stock yet. The company's technology enables customers to protect their network devices against hackers, including those using quantum computers. QuantumCloud, the company's main PaaS (platform-as-a-service) offering, generates one-time encryption keys locally that cannot be cracked or stolen. The first version of QuantumCloud was released in Aug. 2021. The global addressable market for information security and risk management is expected to be worth about $194 billion by 2024.