What Happens to Synnex Stock After Tech Data Merger?

In a $7.2 billion deal, Synnex and Tech Data have officially merged to become TD Synnex. The combined entity, made up of Clearwater, Fla.-based Tech Data and Fremont, Calif.-based Synnex, is worth a whopping $59.8 billion. The merger makes a substantial mark in the IT industry. The new merger positions TD Synnex as the overall largest IT distributor. Ingram Micro has been pushed down to the second spot for largest IT company following the merger. Ingram Micro held the top position for nearly 30 years.