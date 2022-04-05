According to Quicken Loans, a 2018 study revealed that an estimated 74 percent of newlyweds go into debt to pay for their wedding. Needless to say, it will be somewhat difficult to enjoy the reception if you're thinking about the mountain of bills stacking up in the process. To avoid mounds of debt after tying the knot, you need to set a wedding budget. It's important to understand what you want, how much money you have, and where all of the money goes to cover the expenses.