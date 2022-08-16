Even After Net Worth Correction, Kylie Jenner Became the World’s Highest-Paid Celeb
At age 25, Kylie Jenner has made far more money than most of us will earn in a lifetime. In fact, her daily income is far more than the average person’s yearly income. So, how much money does Jenner make a day?
Information about Jenner’s current income is scarce, but her yearly earnings made headlines when she topped Forbes’ recent list of the world’s highest-paid celebrities. And it wasn’t long before people were scrutinizing how Jenner decided to spend — or not spend — her money.
Kylie Jenner's daily income came into question when she only donated $5,000 for a makeup artist’s emergency surgery.
As Newsweek reports, Jenner caught flak last year after donating only $5,000 to a GoFundMe campaign supporting Samuel Rauda, one of her former makeup artists, after he was seriously injured in a car crash. At the time, Twitter users latched on to an Insider report that Jenner was making $19,006 per hour or more than $450,000 per day.
“Wait, so Kylie Jenner’s makeup artist got into a car accident and needed $60,000 for emergency brain surgery, and she asked her fans to donate? And then only donated $5,000 when she’s a literal billionaire?” one person tweeted. “The wrong people have money.”
Jenner responded to what she called the “false narrative” in a statement on her Instagram Stories, claiming that she was no longer working with Rauda and didn’t have a personal relationship with him. She also claimed that the GoFundMe goal at the time was $10,000, so she donated $5,000 to meet the goal.
At last accounting, Jenner was earning $1.6 million per day.
Forbes last published its list of the world’s highest-paid celebrities in June 2020, at which point Jenner took the top spot after earning $590 million over the course of one year. Most of that money came from the deal in which she sold a 51 percent stake in Kylie Cosmetics to the global beauty company Coty for $600 million, of which she kept $540 million pre-tax, as the magazine reported.
Earnings of $590 million per year translates to an average of $1.61 million per day, $67,351.60 per hour, $1,122.53 per minute, or $18.71 per second. That means that during those 365 days, Jenner earned more per second on average than minimum-wage workers in the U.S. earn per hour.
Kylie Jenner's net worth has fallen in recent years.
As of June of this year, Jenner’s net worth stood at $600 million, according to Forbes, ranking her 41st on the magazine’s list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women. (As BBC News reported in 2019, critics have disputed the magazine’s repeated characterization of Jenner, a member of the famous and wealthy Kardashian-Jenner family, as “self-made.”)
Two years earlier, though, Forbes reported that Jenner’s net worth was just shy of $900 million, revoking her billionaire status after uncovering information that indicated her cosmetics business was smaller and less profitable than her family had reported.