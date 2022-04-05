The Kardashians Are Back: New Hulu Reality Show Worth Nine Figures

OK!, meanwhile, claims the family’s new Hulu deal topped even $150 million, with a source telling the tabloid that the seven family members are “getting paid a fortune” to help hype up the streaming platform.

Kris told Variety that the family had “options” when they left E! but settled on Hulu. “Money always matters,” Kris said, explaining their decision to sign on for another reality TV show. “I think that anybody would be foolish to say that money doesn’t matter anymore.”