Though Not a Billionaire, Kylie Jenner Still Has an Impressive Net Worth

Kylie Jenner is an American reality TV star, having grown up during the 14-year run of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The youngest daughter of Caitlyn and Kris Jenner, she founded Kylie Cosmetics in 2014, of which she sold a controlling stake to Coty for $600 million in 2019. Although she's not considered a billionaire by Forbes anymore, her net worth is estimated at $700 million.

Born: Aug. 10, 1997

Partner: Travis Scott

Children: Stormi Webster