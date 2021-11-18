Though Not a Billionaire, Kylie Jenner Still Has an Impressive Net Worth

Though Not a Billionaire, Kylie Jenner Still Has an Impressive Net WorthBy Kathryn Underwood
Nov. 18 2021, Published 10:22 a.m. ET
Kylie Jenner may have debuted in the public eye as a 10-year-old on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but her fame and net worth have skyrocketed through her own efforts. At age 24, Jenner has already bought and flipped real estate and developed (and sold) her popular cosmetics line for a whopping $600 million. What's the entrepreneurial reality star's net worth today?
Kylie Jenner
Entrepreneur, Reality Star
Net worth: $700 million
Kylie Jenner is an American reality TV star, having grown up during the 14-year run of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The youngest daughter of Caitlyn and Kris Jenner, she founded Kylie Cosmetics in 2014, of which she sold a controlling stake to Coty for $600 million in 2019. Although she's not considered a billionaire by Forbes anymore, her net worth is estimated at $700 million.
Born: Aug. 10, 1997
Partner: Travis Scott
Children: Stormi Webster
Kylie Jenner's cosmetics line
The bulk of Kylie Jenner's wealth hasn't come to her via her family's reality TV escapades, but from her makeup and skincare line, Kylie Cosmetics. She started the company in 2014, launching the "Kylie Lip Kit" in 2015 and experiencing rapid growth and success.
In Nov. 2019, Jenner sold a 51 percent stake of her company to cosmetics company Coty for $600 million. The deal valued Kylie Cosmetics at about $1.2 billion.
Kylie Jenner's real estate
According to Yahoo Finance, Jenner began investing in real estate in 2015, at age 17. She has since bought and renovated several properties in California, selling some of them at a profit.
How rich is Kylie Jenner compared with Kim Kardashian?
Given the celebrity status of the Kardashian-Jenner family after more than a decade in reality TV programming, one might wonder who's the wealthiest in the family. How does Kylie Jenner's wealth compare with that of half-sister Kim Kardashian? She stands in second place (among family members), with only Kim surpassing her net worth.
Jenner's wealth is currently estimated at $700 million by CelebrityNetWorth.com. The website notes that it didn't believe the Forbes declaration of Jenner as a billionaire after selling her company, and reports that Forbes eventually revealed that Jenner's accountants had falsely inflated the value of her company.
Kim Kardashian, having followed a similar path to wealth as Jenner, has also capitalized on her fame and created a direct-to-consumer cosmetics company, KKW Beauty. Her shapewear line, Skims, is also part of her net worth. Kardashian's net worth is estimated at $1.4 billion. She crossed the billionaire threshold in spring 2021.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
Jenner has been romantically involved with rapper Travis Scott for several years, and they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Stormi Webster, in 2018. She's now expecting their second child. Jenner was in attendance the night of the deadly crowd surge at Scott's Astroworld concert at NRG Park.
Jenner took to Instagram following the concert to share the couple's condolences, saying they were both "broken and devasted" about the loss of life that night. She also claimed that neither she nor Scott was aware of any fatalities until the performance had ended.