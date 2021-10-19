How Kim Kardashian Built Her Estimated $1.4-Billion Net Worth

Kim Kardashian is an American reality TV star, model, and businesswoman. She's one of the world's most renowned and richest celebrities. Here's a look at Kardashian's net worth , salary, personal life, and career.

Kim Kardashian is a reality TV star, model, and businesswoman. She appears in the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kardashian owns several businesses, such as shapewear line SKIMS and cosmetics company KKW Beauty.

Kardashian first came to public attention as a friend and stylist to Paris Hilton, but her fame grew after her 2002 sex tape with then-boyfriend Ray J was leaked in 2007.

Kardashian’s estimated net worth is about $1.4 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and her annual salary is estimated to be between $50 million and $80 million each year. Her net worth has surged in recent years with the introduction and success of KKW Beauty. Kardashian's net worth was $150 million in 2017.

Kim Kardashian gave fans a first glimpse of sister Kourtney's engagement ring. She had just become engaged to Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker. The ring appears to be a 10- to 12-carat, oval-cut diamond set on a pavé diamond band. The engagement ring’s estimated value is about $1 million.

How did Kim Kardashian make money?

The majority of Kardashian’s wealth is derived from her KKW Beauty company and SKIMS apparel brand, as well as reality TV income, endorsements, and smaller investments. Kardashian began her reality television career earning $15,000 each episode for her role on the E! network’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She was making half a million dollars every episode at the end of the show's 20 seasons. In 2015, she made $53 million from her TV program and other pursuits, making her the highest-paid celebrity that year.

In 2017, Kardashian started KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance. Her initial KKW Beauty launch of 300,000 contour kits sold out in only a few hours, earning her almost $14 million. In 2020, Kardashian sold a 20 percent stake in KKW Beauty to cosmetics conglomerate Coty for $200 million, valuing the company at $1 billion.

Kardashian also launched SKIMS in 2019 as a follow-up to her popular cosmetics brand, with the aid of $5 million in early funding from venture capital company Imaginary Ventures. Skims had a $1.6 billion valuation by 2021, thanks to a successful $154 million investment round. Kardashian’s stakes in KKW Beauty and SKIMS are estimated to be worth $500 million and $225 million, respectively.

Kardashian also earns a lot of money from social media. She charges up to $500,000 for a single Instagram post, drawing in Instagram earnings of between $1 million and $2 million per month. She also receives residual income from downloads of her mobile game, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, which has generated $200 million in revenue. It's estimated that Kardashian receives a whopping 28 percent of that revenue.

