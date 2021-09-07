Why Investors Should Beware of Kim Kardashian’s Crypto Endorsements

Don’t be influenced by Kim Kardashian's recent support of the Ethereum Max (EMAX) crypto, according to Charles Randall, head of the United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Social media influencers like Kardashian are “routinely paid by scammers to help them pump and dump new tokens on the back of pure speculation,” Randall said in a Sept. 6 speech to the Cambridge International Symposium on Economic Crime.

Kim Kardashian endorsed EMAX crypto on Instagram.

On June 13, Kardashian posted an Instagram story in support of EMAX to her 250 million followers.

"Are you guys into crypto???? This is not financial advice but sharing what my friends just told me about the Ethereum Max token! A few minutes ago Ethereum Max burned 400 trillion tokens—literally 50% of their admin wallet, giving back to the entire e-max community,” reads Kardashian’s Instagram post.

It might have been a financial promotion with the single biggest audience reach in history, Randall said.

Although Kardashian did identify the post as an #AD, she didn’t disclose that EMAX is a speculative digital token created just a month before her Instagram post, Randall said.

“There is no shortage of stories of people who have lost savings by being lured into the cryptobubble with delusions of quick riches, sometimes after listening to their favorite influencers, ready to betray their fans’ trust for a fee,” Randall said.

Randall said he couldn’t say whether or not EMAX, in particular, is a scam but that there have been coins promoted by social media influencers that turned out not to exist.

Speculative crypto tokens aren't regulated by the FCA and consumers aren't covered or protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, Randall said

“If you buy them, you should be prepared to lose all your money,” he said.