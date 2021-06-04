Why EthereumMax (EMAX) Crypto Is a Booming Altcoin

Why EthereumMax (EMAX) Crypto Is a Booming AltcoinBy Ruchi Gupta
Jun. 4 2021, Published 12:40 p.m. ET
EthereumMax (EMAX) is one of the most discussed altcoins right now for several reasons. It has become one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrencies in history as measured by price movement, the number of token holders, and daily trading volume. Also, eMax secured exclusive rights as the official cryptocurrency for purchasing tickets to the upcoming Floyd Mayweather versus Logan Paul fight event.
EthereumMax's price fell more than 40 percent overnight. At $0.00000025 currently, the altcoin has retreated 70 percent from its all-time high and remains firmly rooted in the penny crypto territory with Dogecoin and Shiba Inu coin. Many investors want to know EMAX's price prediction and whether it will go up.
What is EthereumMax (EMAX) crypto?
It will help to familiarize yourself with EMAX first before getting into assessing its prospects. EthereumMax a cryptocurrency token based on the Ethereum blockchain. Unlike many crypto projects, that team that developed EMAX didn’t reserve a chunk of tokens for itself. Instead, the team released all of the tokens on the open market to ensure fair distribution.
EthereumMax’s goal is to accelerate cryptocurrency adoption in the real world. It also earns rewards for investors similar to how companies pay dividends to shareholders. EthereumMax redistributes 2 percent of its transaction fee to members.
The altcoin operates on the PoS (Proof-of-Stake) concept to validate transactions. PoS operations consume significantly less electricity than the PoW (Proof-of-Work) mechanism that bitcoin uses. Tesla stopped accepting Bitcoin payments because Elon Musk said that Bitcoin operations have a negative impact on the environment. It means that EMAX would appeal more to Musk than Bitcoin as a payment.
Is EMAX expected to go up?
EthereumMax ranks among the fastest-growing altcoins the world has ever seen in terms of investor uptake, trading volume, and payment adoption. It launched on May 14 and in just two weeks the number of token holders crossed 50,000. Its price has been rising steadily with investors taking advantage of dips to purchase more tokens on the cheap. Recently, the daily trading volume surpassed $100 million.
Although EMAX has pulled back sharply from its all-time high at the current price, there's a high chance that it will continue to rise over the long term. Its role as the official cryptocurrency in the Floyd Mayweather versus Logan Paul fight on June 6 will give it a major publicity boost. That will in turn draw more investors, increase the token’s demand, and provide a tailwind for price appreciation.
Businesses have also started lining up to accept EMAX coin payments as its popularity grows. Living Vogue, a Florida-based luxury real estate company, now lets customers pay with EMAX for property purchases. In South Florida where Living Vogue operates, many people hold eMax coin. The company thinks that supporting the crypto will expand payment options for its customers and potentially boost sales.
Investors trying to understand EthereumMax’s prospects might want to remember Dogecoin’s sharp rise in 2021. The meme crypto’s spike has been supported not just by Musk’s tweets but also by growing business support. For example, giant electronics retailer Newegg recently added support for Dogecoin payment. Also, SpaceX has received payment in Dogecoin for its Doge-1 moon mission.
EthereumMax (EMAX) price prediction in 2021
EthereumMax’s price prospects look bullish. Digital Coin Price predicts that the altcoin will close 2021 at $0.00000032, which suggesting a 40 percent upside potential to the current price. The crypto is expected to rise steadily in the coming years to reach $0.00000075 in 2025, which implies a 235 percent upside potential.
Will EMAX coin reach $1?
EthereumMax has set an all-time high of $0.00000092 in its few weeks of existence. However, the community is rooting for $1 price milestone. At the current price of $0.00000025, EMAX will need to gain 400,000,000 percent to get there.
While EMAX's price hitting $1 is a possibility, it looks like it will take time to achieve that milestone. If the crypto maintains a monthly growth rate of 100 percent from now on, it could reach $1 in two years. If it’s gaining 20 percent monthly, then it would take seven years to get there.
EthereumMax (EMAX) versus Ethereum (Ether)
EthereumMax is the product of a DeFi project on the Ethereum blockchain. On the other hand, Ethereum or Ether is the token that powers the Ethereum blockchain. Many people view eMax as an Ether coin spin-off.
While Ether tokens have an unlimited supply, the EMAX coin supply is capped at two quadrillion tokens. Bitcoin and Yearn Finance are the other cryptos with a fixed supply. Many investors tend to be drawn to cryptocurrencies with a capped supply because they offer protection against inflation.
The best way to buy EMAX coin
You can buy EMAX coin on Uniswap and 1Inch Exchange. Direct purchase with fiat money isn’t currently available. Therefore, you need to purchase an intermediate cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Tether and then convert it to EthereumMax.
How to buy EMAX crypto on Coinbase
Coinbase doesn’t support EthereumMax currently. But you can purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum on Coinbase, move it to your crypto wallet, and then convert it to EMAX on Uniswap or 1Inch Exchange.