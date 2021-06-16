Will Kim Kardashian Back SafeMoon After Ethereum Max?

Launched in May, Ethereum Max is an altcoin with a total supply of 2 quadrillion. Kardashian is quite popular on social media platforms and has 228 million Instagram followers and 69 million Twitter followers, more than Tesla CEO Elon Musk. However, despite Kardashian's request to followers to "Swipe up to join the e-Max community,” the crypto tanked. Musk seems to have much more influence on crypto prices.