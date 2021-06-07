SafeMoon Has Big Plans Ahead, Bargain Entry Point for Investors

SafeMoon hasn’t landed on Coinbase. You still can’t access SafeMoon on major crypto exchanges like Binance and Huobi or through brokers Robinhood and eToro. The best places to buy SafeMoon now are PancakeSwap, BakerySwap, WhiteBit, and BitMart. Since you can’t buy SafeMoon with fiat money on these platforms, you will need to use an intermediary cryptocurrency. For example, if you have BNB token, you can exchange it for SafeMoon on these platforms.