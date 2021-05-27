Logo
Source: LiteBringer Twitter

How to Earn Litecoin Crypto by Playing LiteBringer

By

May. 27 2021, Published 3:26 p.m. ET

LiteBringer is a fantasy role-playing game based on the Litecoin cryptocurrency blockchain. It belongs to the idle games category. Can you make money playing LiteBringer?

LiteBringer launched in September 2020. It arrived with a bang and increased Litecoin's daily transactions significantly. It ranks among the top blockchain games and its popularity continues to grow alongside Litecoin (LTC) crypto adoption.

How to play LiteBringer

LiteBringer game operations take place on the Litecoin blockchain. The game is set in the lands of Asirenia. As an idle game, LiteBringer lets you assign tasks to your fantasy characters. For example, you set the characters to go on a mission and wait for them to finish.

Source: LiteBringer Twitter

First, you’ll need to download the game and install it on your device. You’ll create an account, which will automatically generate a Litecoin address and the private key. 

You need to purchase a subscription to play the game. Subscriptions cost about 1 euro per month, but you can start for free. If you go to "Get Coin" in the settings, you can get 10 lites to start with. Lites are fractions of the Litecoin cryptocurrency, where 1,000 lites equal 1 LTC.

With a subscription or the free lites, you can create characters to start playing the game. The character options are Fighter, Rogue, and Sorcerer. You’ll need to give your characters a gender and a name. 

Creating a character is recorded as a transaction. Similarly, sending a character on a mission is a transaction. The transactions have fees, which is why you need to purchase the subscription or take advantage of the giveaway.

You can make money playing LiteBringer

LiteBringer is based on an economic trading system. Your every move in the game is a transaction that creates value. The weapons you make, the items you collect on missions, and the characters you build can be traded on the Litecoin blockchain. 

There's a marketplace for buying and selling LiteBringer game resources. The sales generate proceeds in the form of LTC cryptocurrency. The more valuable your resources are, the more you can earn with the game.

However, you need to compete. In order to make money playing LiteBringer, you need to be faster and smarter than other players to unlock more resources to get more money on the marketplace. For the game to pay off, the resources you put up for sale need to get a higher price than the subscription fee.

The conventional ways to obtain a cryptocurrency are mining, buying, and accepting it as a payment for the products you sell. However, LiteBringer has brought another option for those seeking to obtain LTC.

Litecoin has proven to be among the lucrative crypto investments. Similar to Bitcoin, it has a fixed supply of 84 million coins. The circulating coins are about 80 percent of the possible supply, which suggests that LTC is approaching its supply cap. Cryptocurrencies with fixed supply have become favorites of investors seeking inflation protection.

Is LiteBringer legit?

While you can make money playing LiteBringer, you need to avoid scams. Also, you should avoid participating in an activity that could land you on the wrong side of the law.  

The game was developed by CipSoft, which is the same studio that built the hit bowser game Tibia Online of the 1990s. CipSoft wanted to create a game that gives people true ownership of their progress. CipSoft figured out that it couldn’t be achieved with a game that operates on servers. Therefore, it decided to build the game on blockchain technology, which it believes is the future.

The studio wanted to launch the game on the Bitcoin blockchain. However, it was worried about Bitcoin’s slow speed and transaction costs. To solve that problem, it turned to Litecoin, which is one of the early blockchains that's faster and carries low transaction costs. 

The CipSoft team thinks that LiteBringer can help accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Litecoin is used as an investment as well as a payment tool. You can trade Litecoin on exchanges like Coinbase and Binance and through brokers like Robinhood, eToro, and Venmo.

