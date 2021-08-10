Kim Kardashian Supports Ethereum Max, Where Investors Can Buy It

Launched in May, Ethereum Max is a fairly new cryptocurrency. According to its website, EMAX is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. This suggests that it isn't a fork, an upgrade, or an Ethereum competitor. Since an ERC-20 token requires very little technical skill (which is the intent) to create, Ethereum Max can argue that it's simply taking advantage of the functions of the Ethereum blockchain itself.

While some ERC-20s are created for fun with no specific utility model, others are used to operate secondary software systems. Broadly, the hope is that these tokens will increase in value based on their utility in those systems. However, it isn't quite clear how EMAX works exactly. The “tokenomics” section of the project’s homepage only has vague descriptions of “community perks” and a forthcoming non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace launching in the second quarter of 2022. It also promises “yield rewards” that distribute 6 percent of all transactions divided among holders just by holding it. While Ethereum Max sounds very promising, it isn't clear without a whitepaper how any of these mechanisms will logistically roll out.