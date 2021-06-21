SushiSwap (SUSHI) Might Be Down But Not Out, Upside Beckons

After the latest pullback in the crypto’s prices, investors wonder where its price could end up by the end of 2021 and 2025.

According to WalletInvestor, SUSHI should end up closer to $32 in one year’s time and $123 by 2025. This prediction implies growth of 278 percent in one year and more than 1,300 percent by 2025.

DigitalCoinPrice is more conservative in its forecasts. It expects SUSHI to reach $10.35 by the end of 2021 and $19.7 by 2025.

Long Forecast’s predictions are closer to DigitalCoinPrice’s projections. The firm expects SUSHI to end closer to $8.64 by the end of 2021 and $22.2 by 2025.