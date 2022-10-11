Score a $10 Amazon Credit When You Buy These Gift Cards During Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale, dubbed Amazon’s second Prime Day, kicked off on Oct. 11, 2022, and will run through Oct. 12. While Amazon has sliced the prices on several holiday must-haves by nearly 50 percent, it's also offering Prime customers the chance to score a $10 Amazon credit.
If you intend to shop during Amazon's Prime Early Access event, keep reading for details about the gift card offer that will give you an extra $10 to spend at Amazon.
Want a $10 Amazon credit? Consider buying an Amazon gift card.
There are plenty of items that may be getting your attention during Amazon’s Early Prime Access sale but one you won’t want to pass up on is the gift card promotion. At any point during the 48-hour sale, which is only accessible to Prime members, when you buy a $50 Amazon gift card, you’ll receive a $10 credit to your Amazon account.
You’ll need to enter promo code NEWGC2022 before checking out to take advantage of the promotion.
Amazon will give you $10 when you purchase certain gift cards during the Early Prime Access sale.
Amazon is also rewarding customers with a $10 credit when they buy any of the following gift cards worth $50 or more:
- Panera Bread (use promo code PANERA22)
- Fanatics (use promo code TRUEFAN22)
- Doordash (use promo code DASH22)
The e-commerce giant is also advertising promotions for other gift cards, including 20 percent off a $50 Old Navy gift card.
If you happen to purchase any of the gift cards mentioned above during the Prime Early Access Prime sale, you should see the $10 credit applied to your account within two days. Also, it’s worth noting that Amazon is limiting the $10 credit per card type, which means you won’t receive multiple $10 credits if you purchase a gift card for $100, $150, or higher.