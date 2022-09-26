Here's How to Get a Second Chance at Prime Day in 2022
To kick off the fall season and give you a headstart on your holiday shopping, Amazon has decided to give its Amazon Prime Day a reboot. That's right, a second Amazon Prime Day is coming in 2022, giving you a chance to purchase some of those items you’ve left sitting in your Amazon cart at doorbuster prices.
Keep reading for all the details on Amazon’s second Prime Day event, dubbed the Prime Early Access sale, including the date it starts and the items it will feature at astonishingly low prices.
When is Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale in 2022?
Amazon is giving Amazon Prime members the opportunity to access exclusive deals this fall through its Prime Early Access event. Amazon’s second Prime Day sale will begin on Oct. 11, 2022, and will run through Oct. 12.
During the 48-hour event, shoppers are likely to unlock deals on electronics, appliances, and other holiday must-haves before it holds its much larger events during Black Friday and the Christmas season. Some of the brands Amazon will feature in its Prime Early Access event include Peloton, New Balance, KitchenAid, Hasbro, iRobot, and more. Plus, Amazon says Prime members will also receive up to 80 percent off select Fire TV smart TVs.
If you’re wondering why Amazon has decided to hold a second Prime Day in 2022, it may have something to do with the record-breaking sales it had during its first Prime Day, which ran from July 11–12.
According to an Amazon press release, the e-commerce giant sold more than 300 million items worldwide during its 2022 Prime Day event, making it the largest Prime Day event in Amazon history.
While consumers spent a significant amount on the jaw-dropping deals Amazon offered during its first Prime Day event, they also saved more than $1.7 million worldwide.
You’ll need to have an Amazon Prime membership to shop Amazon’s Prime Early Access event.
Amazon’s second Prime Day sale, the Prime Early Access event, will only be available to customers who hold an Amazon Prime membership. If you aren't already a member of Amazon’s exclusive program, don't worry because you can join and still virtually attend (and shop) the event.
Amazon currently gives consumers the option to pay for an Amazon Prime membership in two ways: monthly or yearly. A monthly Amazon prime membership subscription runs $14.99 a month or $139 for the year. If you opt to pay for an annual subscription, you’re saving yourself about $40.
Not ready to commit to purchasing a Prime membership? There’s always the option to sign up for a free 30-day trial to see how you like it. Amazon Prime memberships carry many benefits, including the ability to unlock rare deals, get free delivery on purchases, access to popular movies and TV shows, and more.