Amazon Product Tester Jobs Could Be a Great Side Hustle if You Can Snag an Invitation

Suppose you want to start reviewing products on Amazon with the hopes of eventually being accepted into the Vine Voices program. In that case, there are several websites where you can receive discounted or free products on Amazon that you can review on your own. Sites like Vipon, Rebaid, or Snagshot don’t pay you or offer you incentives for your Amazon product review, but they do offer 50 to 100-percent discounts on Amazon products that you can review on your own.