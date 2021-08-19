How Much Does TikTok Really Pay Creators?

TikTok, the short-form video-sharing platform owned by Chinese tech powerhouse ByteDance, launched in the fall of 2016. Whereas ByteDance isn’t yet publicly traded, the Chinese version of the app is said to be considering an IPO, likely on a Chinese exchange.

Business Insider delved into the details of making money on TikTok with a look at the experience of Vi Luong, a full-time content creator and influencer with over 1 million followers. Her two primary streams of revenue are the TikTok Creator Fund and her earnings from brand sponsorships.

Sponsored content is the other, likely more lucrative, way to make money. Companies pay the most to influencers with massive followings , such as Kim Kardashian on Instagram. A post from a top creator promoting products can prompt a lot of people to purchase that product.

Influencers, whether they're on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook , or Twitter , generally make money from the platform once they reach a certain number of followers and/or page views on their account (or on specific posts).

TikTok is just one of many platforms where social media “influencers” have the opportunity to earn money. But what exactly are influencers, and how are they compensated?

Influencer pay on Instagram vs. TikTok

Two of the top-compensating platforms in social media these days are TikTok and Instagram. Although TikTok doesn’t publish its compensation structure, sources have been able to deduce typical pay from information given by Vi Luong and other top influencers.

To become eligible to earn money directly from TikTok through its Creator Fund, the following user requirements must be met: 18 years or older.

At least 10,000 followers.

Accrued at least 100,000 video views in the past 30 days.

Just 10 months after Vi Luong made her first TikTok, she was able to quit her job in social-media marketing to become a full-time content creator.



But how much does she earn with more than 1 million TikTok followers? 💰



We break down her income. ⬇️https://t.co/8AZJf0yorl pic.twitter.com/Jnp8uAxxQv — Media Insider (@MediaInsider) August 18, 2021 Source: Twitter

In Mar. 2021, HITC reported that content creators on TikTok’s Creator Fund earn between 2 and 4 cents per 1,000 views on a post. This would only yield $10–$20 for a post with half a million views.

Vi Luong said that brand sponsorships make up a large portion of her TikTok revenue. She started out charging $3,000–$4,000 per sponsored video and has now built up her influence to be able to charge between $8,000 and $10,000 for each sponsored video posted. To earn big sponsorship paydays, creators with a significant following on TikTok can begin “integrations” or product advertising within their videos.

