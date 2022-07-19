Amazon’s New Fake Reviews Lawsuit, Explained

Interestingly, Amazon’s focus on market manipulation echoes a sentiment that has been sung about the company itself. In May 2021, Washington D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine accused Amazon of anticompetitive practices. Racine went even further by targeting Amazon’s most favored nation (MFN) agreements, which prevent third-party sellers from reducing their off-Amazon prices. Racine wrote in a press release that Amazon “maximizes its profits at the expense of third-party sellers and consumers, while harming competition, stifling innovation, and illegally tilting the playing field in its favor.”