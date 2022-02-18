Fanatics Partners With Global Icons to Purchase Mitchell & Ness

Fanatics and Mitchell & Ness are two of the top sports apparel retailers in the world, but their fashion styles are completely different. Mitchell & Ness is more of a vintage and streetwear look, while Fanatics resonates with a more casual and jersey style. On Feb. 18, Fanatics announced that it purchased the Philadelphia-founded company. The companies plan to combine their styles. However, Fanatics partnered with a few global icons to have ownership in Mitchell & Ness.