Fanatics Acquires Topps’ Trading Card Business for $500 Million

Both companies have their own NFT platforms that launched last year. Topps launched Topps NFTs in September, while Fanatics’ Candy Digital launched in October. It isn't clear how the companies will operate both platforms or if they will merge into just one. For now, both marketplaces are still up and running. Backed by Gary Vaynerchuk, Candy Digital is valued at approximately $1.5 billion. It's receiving investments from Insight Partners and NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.