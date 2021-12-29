The Cost of Minting an NFT Can Fluctuate—Here’s What To Know

After minting the NFT on Foundation, the user can sign it. Once an NFT is signed, it can't be updated or changed in any way. If you want to update or change an already-minted NFT, you'll have to burn the token, which permanently destroys it. When a token is burned, it's removed from the Ethereum blockchain, and there's a separate fee for that. By signing an NFT, you link the token to your Ethereum address and wallet, verifying authenticity of the work.