In Which U.S. States Can You Legally Bet on Online Sports?By Anuradha Garg
Dec. 10 2021, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
In 2018, the Supreme Court struck down the federal ban on sports betting, allowing states to set their own gambling rules. Within months of the Supreme Court decision, a number of states legalized online sports betting.
Sports gambling has now become a booming business for many, from gamblers to sports gambling investors.
Online sports betting is legal in these states
According to Legal Sports Report, online sports betting has been legalized in the following states:
- Arizona, which legalized sports betting in April 2021. Online sports betting came in Sept. 2021.
- Colorado, since 2019. The online and mobile rollout began in May 2020.
- Connecticut, since Oct. 2021.
- Florida, since Nov. 2021. Some legal hurdles remain.
- Illinois, where legalization was passed in 2019. However, only retail betting is allowed, with in-person registration required for online and mobile players.
- Indiana, where sports betting was legalized in 2019. Online options opened in Oct. 2019.
- Iowa, since 2019.
- Michigan, since March 2020. Mobile sportsbook apps became legal in Jan. 2021.
- Nevada, where both online and mobile sports betting are legal.
- New Hampshire, where sports betting debuted in 2019. However, DraftKings is the exclusive provider.
- New Jersey, which was one of the first states to legalize sports betting, in 2018. Now, about two dozen betting apps are available in the state.
- Pennsylvania, since May 2019.
- Tennessee, since April 2019. Mobile wagers have been available since Nov. 2020.
- Virginia, since Jan. 2021
- Washington, D.C, since 2019. GambetDC is the sole online and mobile betting option.
- West Virginia, since Sept. 2018.
- Wyoming, which legalized mobile sports betting in April 2021.
Sports betting has been legalized in other states with some restrictions
Sports betting has been approved and is soon to be legal in Louisiana, Maryland, and New York. In Rhode Island, Oregon, and Delaware, online sports betting is available but with very limited options. Mississippi, Montana, and, South Dakota, on the other hand, have quite a lot of restrictions on sports betting.
Could Utah ever legalize sports betting?
Of the states that haven't yet legalized online sports betting, several are likely to. According to WSN.com, the only state that's unlikely to ever legalize sports betting is Utah. The state has a large Mormon population that has always been against gambling and holds a majority in the state legislature, where they account for around 90 percent of representatives.
As more states legalized sports betting, the country’s top sportsbooks will battle for market share. Before you bet on sports online, it's key to look at your state's rules.