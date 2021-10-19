New Jersey Is the Highest Earning Sports Betting State Right Now

New Jersey has set a new sports betting record, becoming the first state to surpass $1 billion in sports bets in a single month. Sep. 2018: $184 million Sep. 2019: $445 million Sep. 2020: $748 million Sep. 2021: $1.01 billion NJ has become the sports betting capital of the U.S.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie went to the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 to seek changes in the sports betting landscape. Ultimately, the U.S. upheld a 2014 state law that permits sports betting at casinos and racetracks. More importantly for the country, the case also voided the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, which outlawed sports betting in most states on a federal level.