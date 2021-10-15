SeatGeek Will Go Public Through SPAC Merger With RedBall

SeatGeek has become a reliable option for people who need to buy tickets at lower prices or for ticket holders who just want to sell their tickets quickly. The COVID-19 pandemic caused SeatGeek and many ticketing companies alike to take a huge hit in revenue. Now, the New York-based company wants to rebound from its losses. The ticketing service announced on Oct. 13 that it plans to go public through a SPAC merger with blank-check company RedBall Acquisition Corp.

RedBall was founded by people heavily involved in the sports industry . The acquisition company wants to capitalize on sports entities even more. It has been consistently attempting to acquire a sports organization and turn it public. The merger deal with SeatGeek is a promising acquisition itself. People who want to invest in SeatGeek's pre-IPO can use the EquityZen platform.

RedBall looks to focus on making sport-related entities public.

Since it was founded in 2009, SeatGeek has become one of the largest ticket resellers in the world. Along with resale tickets, it has been able to sell original tickets. The company partnered with entertainment organizations and venues in various cities. Over the years, many public figures have invested in SeatGeek including Ashton Kutcher, Carmelo Anthony, Nas, as well as Peyton and Eli Manning.

RedBall is a fairly new blank-check company. It went public in August 2020 and raised $575 million in its IPO. The SPAC was launched by Gerry Cardinale and Billy Beane. Cardinale is the founder of RedBird Capital Partners, which is an investment firm that focuses on the sports industry.

Article continues below advertisement

The firm has over $5 billion in assets, investing in companies like the Yes Network, Redbird F.C., the NFL, and the XFL. RedBird recently invested and partnered with LeBron James’ production company, SpringHill Company. Along with the firm’s investment, companies including Nike and Epic Games invested in SpringHill as well.

Billy Beane is notorious in the sports industry. He’s a former MLB player and the current executive vice president for the Oakland Athletics. The famous movie Moneyball, which starred Brad Pitt, was based on Beane’s success as an executive. He revolutionized baseball with the use of data analytics and has received various awards including MLB executive of the year and Sporting News executive of the year.

Article continues below advertisement