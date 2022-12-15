Feeling the Holiday Rush? Consider These Last-Minute Christmas Gifts for Her
Since Dec. 25 comes around every year, those who celebrate Christmas know they need to get their holiday gift shopping done at some point. While some people shop all year or do it all during Black Friday sales, there are always a few who wait until the last minute. Here are some of the best last-minute gifts for her.
Even though supply chain delays and shortages have caused some issues with getting products delivered when you need them, there are plenty of ways to pick up last-minute gifts for her. Amazon has free two-day shipping for Prime members on most items and some can even be shipped in one day. (Of course, you might check out your local businesses in person as well!)
Finding last-minute gifts for your her is possible.
Do you need a gift for your mom? Perhaps for several female coworkers? A teenage girl such as your niece? Maybe your wife, fiancée, or girlfriend? There are some great gift ideas you can use even as Christmas Day approaches, especially if you select expedited shipping or have free shipping through Prime or another membership.
You may want to choose gifts for her to wear.
You might choose something for her to wear, such as fuzzy slippers or a cozy robe. Any kind of slippers on Amazon can keep her feet warm on those chilly winter days and nights. Or try this oversized blanket hoodie sweatshirt, which doubles as a sweater and a blanket.
Jewelry is always a popular option for the ladies on your Christmas list. You can find necklaces, bracelets, and earrings at any major retailer. If you need something personalized, though, you may be too late to get it by Christmas.
A purse or crossbody bag like this one that's currently 51 percent off at $21.95 is another fun last-minute Christmas gift for her to wear.
Self-care items can be a lovely last-minute Christmas gift for her.
Self care is huge these days, and often women don't want to spend money on themselves. You can make it easier on her by getting a self-care Christmas gift. Examples include a gift certificate for a spa or salon or a self-care subscription box like this one from TheraBox. It has been featured by Forbes, the Today Show, and Oprah.
You could find a last-minute Christmas gift based on the activities she loves.
This may be tricky, but if you know the person well enough, you can pick a great holiday gift based on her interests. If she's a board game fan, pick out a fun game like Pun Intended Too! or The Settlers of Catan.
A gift card can be very personalized, such as a gift membership to an art museum or a restaurant gift card to a favorite local establishment.
You can also take the burden of meal planning off her hands with a subscription to HelloFresh to get recipes and ingredients delivered right to her door.
Do you know that your recipient loves to read? She might love a Kindle Paperwhite e-reader for Christmas or a subscription to a magazine related to one of her favorite interests. The Kindle Paperwhite is currently 21 percent off at $109.99.
A great last-minute gift for her may be chocolates or other treats.
What's more decadent that an actual box of bonbons? A gift of specialty chocolates by Jacques Torres or another favorite chocolatier could certainly brighten her Christmas. Another similar idea is a gift of a food subscription for specialty cheeses or other foods. Harry & David has a GreatFoods Gourmet Club starting at $74.99 for three months.
If she enjoys entertaining, a charcuterie board is a fun way to up her game. These serving trays can come in all sizes. This one on Amazon has 4 stainless steel knives and a wooden server as well, all for $34.98.
Whatever you decide to buy for her, it isn't when you buy the gift but the thought behind it. Happy shopping!