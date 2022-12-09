Take Advantage of These Restaurant Deals If You Buy Gift Cards From Them
The holidays are here once again, and with that comes some really great deals from some of the biggest names in food and entertainment. If you're looking for some truly filling stocking stuffers this year, gift cards are a great way to gift people while allowing them to choose what would make them happiest with that gift.
Under normal circumstances, gift cards are great options for pretty much everyone. But now that it's the holidays, companies are offering better incentives than ever to buy gift cards from them. So, what are the best restaurant gift card deals of 2022? Keep reading to find out!
What are the best restaurant gift card deals in 2022?
Look no further as we've compiled a perfect list of some of America's biggest names in food who are offering sweet deals on gift cards this holiday season.
- Applebees: Get a free $10 gift card with the purchase of a $50 gift card through the end of 2022.
- Red Robin: Every $25 that you spend on Red Robin gift cards nabs you an extra $5 in bonus bucks.
- Shake Shack: Through Dec. 28, 2022, every $25 gift card purchased will get you $5 back, valid until March 28, 2023.
- White Castle: Purchasing a $25 White Castle gift card will get you a free $5 bonus card that is valid for use between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28, 2023.
- Smoothie King: If you're a Healthy Rewards member who spends $25 on gift cards, you'll get $5 back in rewards.
- BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: Every $50 gift card lands you an extra $10 bonus card. Spending $100 gets you a $25 bonus card and a VIP card good for 20 percent off any purchase.
- First Watch: Those who spend $100 on First Watch gift cards will receive $20 back.
- : Purchasing a $25 IHOP gift card gets you $5 in rewards.
- Moe's Southwest Grill: A $25 Moe's gift card purchase gets you $5 in rewards valid from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28, 2023.
- Outback Steakhouse: If you spend at least $50 on gift cards, you'll receive two free $10 bonus cards.
- Smashburger: If you spend $25 on a gift card, you'll receive $5 in rewards through Jan. 2, 2023.
- Subway: The purchase of a $25 gift card earns you one free six-inch sub.
- Grimaldi's: A $50 gift card purchase earns you an extra free $10 gift card, while a $100 gift card purchase earns you a $25 gift card until Dec. 31, 2022.
- Alamo Drafthouse Cinema: Every $50 gift card purchase through Dec. 18, 2022, gets you a $10 snack voucher.
- Red Lobster: A $50 gift card purchase through Dec. 31, 2022, gets you two $10 off coupons for January and February 2023.