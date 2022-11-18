10 Great Black Friday Stocking Stuffers to Watch for This Year
The holiday shopping season is upon us, and with Black Friday just a week away, you may be thinking of everyone on your gift-giving list. For those who like to fill stockings with gifts — even for adults — there are plenty of great options this year. Here are some of the best Black Friday stocking stuffers of 2022.
The house from A Christmas Story won’t fit in a Christmas stocking, but plenty of great gifts are on sale at various retailers. Some of the best Black Friday deals include tiny tech items that are high in demand, so be sure to check out these deals for your loved ones.
Remember that many Black Friday sales are time-sensitive.
Apple AirPods Pro 2
The popular Apple AirPods Pro earbuds are marked down on Amazon.com. These wireless earbuds offer noise cancellation, a customizable fit, and surround sound. With its charging case, get up to 30 hours of listening time with active noise cancellation enabled.
Original price: $249
Sale price: $229.99
The first generation of Apple AirPods Pro are discounted even more, from $249 to $159.
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 would also fit in Christmas stockings.
For another earbud option, Samsung offers Galaxy Buds2, which are marked down by a third at Amazon.
Original price: $149.99
Sale price: $99.99
Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are also discounted at Walmart’s Deals for Days promotion. They come with 12mm speakers.
Original price: $149.00
Sale price: $69.00
The Apple Watch Series 8 is marked down for Black Friday.
Walmart is marking down prices on its Apple Watch Series 8. It offers up to 36 hours of battery and several health-tracking features for your health-conscious loved ones.
Original price: $399 for 41mm option
Sale price: $349
Original price: $429 for 45mm option
Sale price: $379
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is another tech stocking stuffer, marked down at Samsung.
Original price: $450
Sale price: $399.99
An Amazon Fire TV stick is a more affordable Black Friday stocking stuffer.
With Alexa compatibility and easy streaming of Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and Prime Video, the Fire TV Stick 4K could be a popular stocking stuffer. It’s half off currently.
Original Price: $50
Sale price: $24.99
The Roku Express HD streaming media player is on sale.
Another streaming option for your stockings is the Roku Express HD, which is marked for clearance online at Best Buy.
Original price: $29.99
Sale price: $25.99
Fidget packs may be popular stocking stuffers for kids.
What kid doesn’t love fidget toys? A pack of fidget items could be a great option for anyone’s stocking. Plenty of fidget packs are discounted at Amazon, like a pack of 4 Pop It Ball Fidget Toys.
WikkiStix are another fun stocking stuffer for the kids.
Amazon has a Black Friday deal on an activity pack including WikkiStix, which are bendable and non-toxic and can provide hours of fun for kids.
Original price: $21.59
Sale price: $15.56
Macy’s has Frango chocolates as a Black Friday special.
At Macys.com, plenty of stocking stuffer ideas are available. One, a pack of three Frango chocolate boxes (three pieces of chocolate per box), is discounted by 50 percent for Black Friday.
Original Price: $16.00
Sale price: $7.99
Don’t forget dollar stores for Black Friday and stocking stuffer ideas.
Of course, dollar stores’ regular prices are usually low compared to other retailers, which can make them an appealing option for stocking stuffer shopping. Plenty of deals will be available starting Nov. 24 from Dollar General, including a BoGo 75 percent off for select toys (buy one, get one at 75 percent off).