How Do Apple AirPods 3 Compare to AirPods Pro? Price and Features

Apple’s AirPods 3 are slightly cheaper than the Airpods Pro, which were released on October 30, 2019. While the starting price for the AirPods 3 is set at $179, Apple is currently selling its AirPods Pro for $249. Apple’s AirPods Pro are a bit heavier and larger than the AirPods 3rd generation. However, the difference in size and weight is minimal.